KANSAS CITY — Food companies are expanding existing product lines with more experimental flavor options, as well as increasing product accessibility for both on-the-go snackers and those with dietary restrictions. Kellogg Co. brands Cheez-It and Pringles are taking the spicy snack route, with the launch of Cheez-It Snap’d Scorchin’ Hot Cheddar crackers and Pringles Scorchin’ ‘Hot Ones’ chips. Similarly, Riviana Foods, Inc. has added jalapeño rice to its Minute Rice microwavable cup product line.

The Campbell Soup Co. has collaborated with McCormick & Co. to launch Old Bay seasoned goldfish crackers. Fillo’s is taking flavor on-the-go with the debut of Walking Tamales — portable, ready-to-eat tamales available in six flavors — and RW Garcia’s gluten-free crackers are now available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide.

Flowers Foods, Inc. has added a sourdough loaf and Hawaiian loaf to its Nature’s Own product line and brioche-style rolls to its gluten-free Canyon Bakehouse bread line. Barilla has expanded its one-ingredient gluten-free chickpea pasta line to include a new penne pasta shape.

Newman’s Own is introducing a new line of stone-fired crust pizzas and an all-new Italian vinaigrette and marinade.