DES MOINES, IOWA — Global ingredient manufacturer Kemin Industries has named Jerry Savino technical services manager for bakery at Kemin Food Technologies – North America business unit. Mr. Savino joins Kemin with 55 years of experience in the baking industry and started out making bread for his family’s business. Most recently, he worked at Katsiroubas Produce, where he was vice president of operations. Earlier, he held positions as senior director of operations at Revolution Foods; general manager at Jessica’s Brick Oven; and director of operations at Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc.

“We are excited to have Jerry Savino join the Kemin team,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “He brings decades of bakery experience to Kemin and is an expert in ingredient functionality, having spent his career working in all areas of bakery operations. His technical expertise benefits both our customers and our team as we work together to create bakery products that stay fresher for longer—with clean labels.”

As technical services manager, Mr. Savino will be responsible for providing internal and external technical support services to solve operational bakery challenges. Additionally, he will commercialize product solutions and identify both market trends and emerging markets.