RIDGEFIELD, NJ. — Toufayan Bakeries has introduced its first line of keto bread that the company said is high in fiber and protein while being lower in carbohydrates than its traditional bread.

The new portfolio of products includes keto pita, wraps and flatbread. Keto pita and flatbread contain 7 grams of protein, 13 grams of fiber, 18 grams of carbohydrates and no sugar per serving, while keto wraps have 12 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein and no sugar.

“We take great pride in baking our family’s favorite breads for families across the US,” said Karen Toufayan, vice president of marketing and sales at Toufayan. “Within the Toufayan ‘family’ and across the country, people following a keto diet have been missing their favorite bread products. We are thrilled to introduce Toufayan’s first line of keto-friendly breads and hope they love them as much as we do.”

Based in Ridgefield, Toufayan Bakeries has baking plants in Orlando and Plant City, Fla. The company’s products include pitas, flatbreads, bagels, wraps, lavash and breadsticks.