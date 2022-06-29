Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is looking to sweeten Fourth of July celebrations with its new “I Heart America” collection.

Available for a limited time beginning Monday, June 27 at participating shops across the US, Krispy Kreme’s I Heart America collection features four all-new donuts, available individually or in a limited edition Fourth of July themed box:

Soaring Firework Heart – A heart-shaped donut filled with Strawberries & Kreme, dipped in red icing and decorated with an icing drizzle and star sugar piece

Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart – A heart-shaped donut filled with Cookies & Kreme, dipped in white icing and topped with cookie and icing drizzles

Stars & Stripes Heart – A heart-shaped donut filled with Kreme, dipped in white icing and decorated like a flag with a red icing drizzle and a star sprinkle blend

Star Spangled Sprinkle – An Original Glazed donut dipped in blue icing and topped with red and white star sprinkles

In addition to the I Heart America collection, fans who wear red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops can receive a free donut of choice every day, June 27 through July 4. Then, July 1 through 4, fans can enjoy a free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.