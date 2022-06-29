GREENWICH, CONN. — Munk Pack, a brand of low-sugar snack bars, has closed a $5 million round of financing to support distribution growth.

Founded in 2013, Munk Pack markets a line of granola bars and nut and seed bars developed for consumers following a ketogenic or low-carbohydrate diet. The snacks are gluten-free and plant-based with no artificial colors or preservatives or sugar alcohols. Ingredients include almonds, allulose, coconut, flax seeds, peanut butter, plant protein and pumpkin seeds. Products are sold online and nationwide in retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans and Publix.

“We are pleased to see our products resonating with such a broad consumer base, and we believe that our simultaneous distribution and velocity increases attest to that,” said Tobias Glienke, who co-founded the company with his wife, Michelle.

Munk Pack is set to expand to more than 19,000 points of distribution this year, including more than 4,400 Walmart stores. The company also plans to use the funding to hire team members and develop new products.