WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) has announced an expanded distribution of select courses from its Bakers Manufacturing Academy in partnership with Intertek Alchemy, which offers training solutions for food manufacturers.

“ABA’s partnership with Intertek Alchemy reinforces the importance of employee education within the baking sector,” said Samantha Moore, senior director of events and education for ABA. “With constant labor shortages, training is an essential tool to help bakers engage and retain their employees, and with Intertek Alchemy, we are now able to extend the reach of these courses to further support the industry.”

The newly available, entry-level course is titled “Baking Basic 101” and is available in both English and Spanish. The course covers skills for new baking employees around workplace safety, food safety and hygiene, communication and technical training.

"Intertek Alchemy is honored to expand our partnership with the ABA by making their Baking Basics 101 course available to our clients,” said Laura Dunn Nelson, vice president of food safety and sustainability at Intertek Alchemy. “Ensuring the safety of their employees and products for consumers starts with critical courses like these during onboarding.”