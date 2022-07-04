ATLANTA — Edible Brands and Twix candy bars, a product of Mars Wrigley Confectionary, are teaming up to encourage people to "pause for sweetness" through a new partnership. The two brands recently announced a collaboration that features Edible releasing an extensive line of gifts and goodies made with Twix cookie bars.

The new line will be available for a limited time and includes fruit bouquets, cakes, cookies, brownies, cheesecakes and more. This is the first time that Edible has collaborated with another food brand to do a full product integration into the Edible line of products.

“We believe that every day is an opportunity to enjoy a treat for yourself or show appreciation for others with the surprise of an Edible product. We’re taking ‘sharing sweetness’ to the next level with our Twix partnership,” said Angela Johnson, vice president of innovation and merchandising for Edible Brands. “Over the years, we’ve grown our company to offer more than just fruit arrangements. Teaming up with Twix has allowed us to produce some fun and unique gifts and products that we’re sure our customers will enjoy.”

The collaboration with Twix is the first of Edible’s “share sweet today” product partnerships featuring a full product integration into the Edible line. Highlights from this inaugural mashup include a chocolate fruit bouquet, chocolate cake, premium cookies, cheesecake and brownie that are all made with Twix cookie bars, a few with an added twist of salted caramel sweetness.

The Edible x Twix lineup also includes gift bundles, treat boxes, fruit samplers, dessert platters and more.

“It’s such an honor to partner with this classic brand, who shares our passion for sweetness, and we’re thrilled to share these delicious new offerings with our customers,” Ms. Johnson said. “We’re providing even more reasons to be sweet today.”