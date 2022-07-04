NEW YORK — Meal replacement brand CTRL is launching a line of protein bars following its recent funding round. The startup plans to use the capital to expand its retail footprint, boost retail visibility and extend product lines.

CTRL, which stands for Catered to Real Life, was founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur and former professional gamer Skyler Johnson and Major League Gaming co-founder Sundance DiGiovanni. The brand offers powdered meal replacement shakes featuring indulgent flavor profiles such as cookies and cream, cinnamon toast, fruity flakes and birthday cake. The new meal replacement bars are formulated with whey protein, cashew butter and honey. Flavors include chocolate chip cookie dough and magic charms, a riff on Lucky Charms cereal.

“These aren’t your average protein bars,” Mr. DiGiovanni said. “Loaded with proteins, vitamins, nutrients, macros, a roasted cashew butter base, sweetened with honey, and other wholesome ingredients, the bars will simultaneously curb your hunger and satisfy your sweet tooth, all while putting your health first. We’re poised to take the market by storm and give our fans tasty and nutritious meal replacement options, and these bars are the next step in that evolution.”

Participating in the friends-and-family funding round were LoudGG, content creators including Jimmy Here, Crispy Concords and ProbGarrett, StreamworksGG, Human Media Group, Michael Sepso, Menashe Kestenbaum, Duncan Ironmonge and Diego Nunez, joining existing investors FaZe Clan, Seth “Scump” Abner, Lisa “STPeach” Vannatta and Rick Ross.

“Our steadfast commitment to fueling a healthier lifestyle in the digital creator arena drives every decision we make, and this investment will let us continue to do just that,” Mr. Johnson said. “Because of our team’s combined experience in the space, we knew there was a need for a healthier alternative to what’s currently on the market. We’re excited to grow our product offerings by unveiling our next evolution of the CTRL brand into functional foods and know this will further allow us to continue setting a standard in the space to improve health awareness.”