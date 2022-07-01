INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Keto-friendly snack brand Catalina Crunch, owned by Catalina Snacks, Inc., is expanding its grab-and-go sandwich cookie line to include vanilla crème and chocolate vanilla flavors.

Both flavors come in a sleeve containing four cookies, which is equal to two servings. Each cookie is made up of two wafers sandwiched around a crème filling.

“From day one, Catalina Crunch has delivered easy and delicious ways for people to snack healthily,” said Krishna Kaliannan, founder and chief executive officer. “With people constantly on the go these days, consumers needed a snack that could move with them, so we designed the new format with this exact reason in mind. We’re thrilled to build upon our line of better-for-you, cleaner cookies and to make mindful, healthy snacking even easier.”

Made using a blend of pea protein and prebiotic fiber from plants, the cookies contain 4 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and 5 grams of net carbs per serving. Additionally, each cookie contains 1 gram of sugar. The grab-and-go cookies are available on the company’s website and at select retailers nationwide.