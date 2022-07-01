ST. LOUIS — EverGrain Ingredients, a company backed by AB InBev, on June 29 began operating its plant protein production facility on the Anheuser-Busch brewery campus in St. Louis.

EverGrain through a proprietary process transforms the barley used in the brewing process into protein ingredients under the EverPro brand that may be used in foods and beverages. EverPro is Upcycled Certified and Non-GMO Project verified. Anheuser-Busch sources 98% of its ingredients from US farmers.

“We started our journey in 2013, long before upcycling was a trend, with the goal of unlocking every grain of potential in our barley to have a positive impact on people and the planet,” said Gregory Belt, chief executive officer of St. Louis-based EverGrain. “This new commercial facility in St. Louis is a significant milestone in our journey to transform spent barley at scale into one of the world’s most sustainable, accessible, plentiful sources of plant-based protein.”

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, added, “At Anheuser-Busch we approach sustainability with an innovative mindset so that we can integrate cutting-edge solutions throughout our supply chain. This makes operating sustainably a commitment, not just a priority, and it leverages the power of our network to solve important challenges. EverGrain is one of the standout examples of this commitment, helping achieve a more sustainable food chain while making a major impact through job creation and investment in St. Louis.”