RENNES, FRANCE – Symrise has launched a range of Diana Food blueberry ingredients and active compounds. They feature benefits such as various organoleptic properties, application-specific standards such as for baby food and certifications like organic.

Symrise sources three different species of blueberries from three geographical regions and then processes the fruits at locations close to the growing sources. Potential applications include breakfast cereal, bars, dessert toppings, ready-to-drink beverages, baby and toddler snacks, sports nutrition products and dietary supplements.

Vaccinium myrtillus, also known as bilberry, grows in eastern and northern Europe and predominantly goes into sweet goods as well as eye health products because of the berry’s anthocyanins content. Vaccinium angustifolium is a wild blueberry and one of the oldest native berries in North America. It grows in harsh climatic conditions, which results in high levels of phenolic compounds and antioxidants, making the berry a good fit for dietary supplements, according to Symrise. Vaccinium corymbosum, a blueberry cultivated in Latin America, has an intense dark purple color. The berries taste sweet and offer low acidity.

“By offering a deep, broad and highly functional blueberry portfolio, we are meeting consumer wishes for nutritious and healthy food ingredients,” said Nathalie Richer, global health business leader in the natural business unit of Symrise Food & Beverage.