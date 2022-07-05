COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods snack brand Little Debbie is launching snickerdoodle crème pies at the end of July. The snickerdoodle hand pies will feature two soft snickerdoodle cookies sandwiched around a vanilla-flavored crème filling, similar to the Little Debbie oatmeal crème pies.

The product packaging features cartoon characters that resemble a cinnamon stick and sugar cube.

“For the packaging, we wanted our cinnamon and sugar mascots to encourage smiles with their cheerful expressions,” said Jill Sito, creative services manager, McKee Foods. “The nostalgic look of these characters has broad appeal, while the bold teal color of the carton enhances the appetizing product shot and makes the carton easy to spot on shelves.”

The new flavor will be available in boxes of eight individually wrapped pies at the suggested retail price of $2.59.