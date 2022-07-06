MILFORD, CONN. – Twelve new sandwiches are set to appear on Subway’s menu under the Series brand. The sandwiches are separated into four categories — cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken and clubs — and may be ordered by name or number.

"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," said Trevor Haynes, president of North America. "Last summer's Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience — proof that we continue to improve and get way better.”

Varieties in the cheesesteak category include the Philly, which is made with steak, peppers, onions, provolone cheese and mayonnaise on toasted bread; the outlaw, which includes steak, peppers, onion, pepper Jack cheese and Baja chipotle sauce on toasted bread; and the monster, which features steak, bacon, cheddar cheese, green peppers, red onions, peppercorn ranch dressing with toasted Italian bread.

The three varieties in the Italianos category include supreme meats, which comes with pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and parmesan vinaigrette; the Bella Mozza with capicola, ham mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and parmesan vinaigrette; and the boss with pepperoni, meatballs with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese on toasted bread.

Chicken sandwiches sold on the Series menu include the Mexicali that comes with rotisserie-style chicken, pepper Jack cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Baja chipotle sauce; the great garlic with rotisserie-style chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and roasted garlic aioli; and the champ with rotisserie-style chicken, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and peppercorn ranch. All come on toasted bread.

New club sandwiches are the all-American with turkey, ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise; the Subway with turkey, ham, roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise; and the turkey Cali with turkey, mozzarella cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, spinach, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise. The all-American and turkey Cali are served on toasted bread.