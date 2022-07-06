CHICAGO – PepsiCo, Inc. is set to introduce Pasta Roni Heat & Eat, a dish that may be heated in a microwave in 60 seconds. The product is available in two varieties, penne alfredo and rotini marinara.

"With its familiar and dependable flavors similar to the other Heat & Eat varieties, Pasta Roni Heat & Eat will help make meal prep a breeze for busy families in search of delicious and convenient dinner options with less hassle," said Michelle McAllister, senior director of marketing for the meals portfolio of Quaker Foods North America, a PepsiCo business unit.

The launch is nationwide, and the suggested retail price for the products is $2.39.