CLEVELAND — Eagle Family Foods Group LLC, a portfolio company of Kelso & Company, a New York private equity firm, has completed its acquisition of Helper main meals and Suddenly Salad from General Mills, Inc., Cleveland-based Eagle Foods announced July 5. The companies announced the acquisition May 25.

“Our investment in these two iconic brands signals an exciting and important next step in the continued growth of Eagle Foods," said Bernard Kreilmann, chief executive officer of Eagle Foods. "We plan to drive growth in convenient meal solutions by investing in the category and brands, providing more tasty, easy-to-prepare and affordable meal options for families."

The acquisition creates three diversified food platforms within Eagle Foods: snacks, baking, and meals and sides. Eagle plans to continue investing in its snacks and milk business in parallel with this new investment.