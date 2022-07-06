LONDON – Tate & Lyle PLC has signed on to a two-year research project to extend its partnership with APC Microbiome Ireland, a Science Foundation Ireland research center. The project will seek to increase understanding of how dietary fiber may impact how the gut microbiome functions.

London-based Tate & Lyle will fund the research in which APC Microbiome Ireland will look at metabolic pathways that could affect the relationship between the microbiome and health. The project will seek to explain the functional effects across the gut-brain axis such as immune regulation, glucose metabolism, gut hormone secretion and tryptophan metabolism. The project also will examine the symbiotic potential of fibers and probiotic strains. A previous collaboration between Tate & Lyle and APC Microbiome Ireland screened dietary fibers to identify potential health benefits for specific age groups.