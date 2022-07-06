SAN DIEGO — At the BEMA Annual Convention, held June 22-25, the association elected new members to its board of directors and its new executive committee.

Jay Hardy, national sales director, J&K Ingredients, was elected as third vice chair to the board. The new executive committee for BEMA at the conclusion of BEMA’s 2022 convention includes Jim Warren from Reading Bakery Systems as chairman, Patrice Painchaud of Rexfab as first vice chairman; Clay Miller from Burford Corp. as second vice chairman; Mr. Hardy; and Tim Cook of Linxis Group as immediate past chairman.

Mike LaValle, corporate account manager, bakery and snack team, Intralox, was elected to his first term on the BEMA board of directors. Audrey St. Onge, president of Lallemand Baking, was also confirmed for her first term on the BEMA board.