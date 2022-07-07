KANSAS CITY — Nearly a quarter of consumers snack at least once per day, up from 58% a year ago, according to the International Food Information Council. This increase in snacking signals significant opportunities for food manufacturers keen on capitalizing on the trend.

In an exclusive, 34-minute webinar, the editors of Food Business News identified the key trends that will drive future snack innovation. Highlights include market data indicating when, how and why consumers are snacking, a review of products unveiled at the recent Sweets & Snacks Expo and a selection of emerging snack brands to watch, plus a look at how the packaged food industry’s largest companies are expanding further into snacking categories through strategic acquisitions and portfolio restructuring.

“This is an interesting time in product development as we return to a form of post-pandemic normalcy but also are still dealing with the effects of COVID-19, most notably the shift to more at-home consumption of all foodstuffs,” said Keith Nunes, editor of Food Business News. “That shift has definitely had an effect on snack trends.”