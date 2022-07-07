MUSCATINE, IOWA — Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), a part of the Kent Corp. family of companies, has completed its acquisition of Grinnell, Iowa-based Natural Products, Inc. (NPI). NPI makes full-fat soy ingredients made from non-GMO or certified organic soybeans. The company also processes other beans and grains, including chickpeas and oats.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Consumers today want transparency, pristine quality, and assurance their food is healthy and made to the highest quality standards,” said Patrick Homoelle, president of GPC. “With NPI’s plant-based, non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free ingredient solutions, this acquisition is a great fit with our field to family portfolio of businesses.”

GPC’s primary products include high purity alcohol, corn starches and maltodextrins. The company’s customers operate in the beverage alcohol, food, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, personal care and industrial starch applications fields.

“I am tremendously proud to welcome the NPI team to GPC,” said Jimmy Kent, senior vice president of sales at GPC. “We are investing further into sustainable quality food production through this family-to-family, Iowa-to-Iowa acquisition, helping us increase our diverse portfolio of products that help feed the growing world.”