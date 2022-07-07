ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — Pablo Perversi, chief innovation, sustainability and quality officer, global head of Gourmet and member of the executive committee at Barry Callebaut, will step down Sept. 1 “to pursue new career opportunities.” Steven Retzlaff, president of global cocoa at Barry Callebaut, will take on Mr. Perversi’s responsibilities until a permanent successor is hired.

“I would like to thank Pablo for his energy, innovative mindset and leadership,” said Peter Boone, chief executive officer. “Pablo has been a key contributor to our business growth in the past five years. Under his leadership our Gourmet business further evolved into a driver for profitable growth, we have landed groundbreaking innovations and have become a sustainability leader in the ESG rankings. I want to wish Pablo all the best in his future endeavors.”

Prior to joining Barry Callebaut in 2017, Mr. Perversi spent more than 20 years at Unilever in a variety of roles, including vice president of foods for Europe and sales director for Spain.