BELOIT, WIS. — Kerry has introduced the Kerry Discovery Hub, an online learning center for food and beverage startups and entrepreneurs. The portal provides product development resources spanning various topics, including plant-based innovations, consumer motivations and purchasing patterns, natural tastes and flavors and functional ingredients.

“Our Kerry Discovery Hub is designed to be a one-stop shop for leaders and product developers of fast-growth brands to quickly find quality information they can use to make decisions on scaling up and growing their food or beverage product development,” said Elizabeth Horvath, vice president of marketing. “Kerry has a wealth of knowledge in many different aspects of product design and development, and we’re making much of this available in one easy-to-access online library.

“Our online resource center will be something entrepreneurs will enjoy using over and over as we continue to add valuable reports and research to help guide them and speed their business growth in the months and years to come.”

Users may gain access to Kerry’s network of regional technology and innovation centers to jumpstart product development efforts.

“Our application development expertise is also at hand for customers whose team is ready to put this great information to use,” Ms. Horvath said. “All of the information needed to develop and scale up the types of winning products that can deliver on targeted sales and market potential will be right there in Kerry’s Discovery Hub. We are excited to partner with brands to develop the sustainable nutrition solutions that consumers are demanding.”

Emerging companies may access the portal at explore.kerry.com/Discovery-Hub.