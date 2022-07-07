MIERLO, THE NETHERLANDS – GNT has introduced organic powder colors to its Exberry range that are certified organic by the US Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program and European Union organic regulations. They are available in yellow, red, pink, purple and blue shades for use in powder applications such as bakery mixes, seasonings and instant beverages.

“Exberry organics are clean label color concentrates that enable brands to create products that are both organic and visually appealing,” said Maartje Hendrickx, market development manager for Mierlo-based GNT. “With the launch of our new powders, it’s now possible to use Exberry organics to achieve vibrant shades in almost any food and beverage application.”

Exberry organic colors are created from fruit, vegetables and other plants using traditional physical processing methods.