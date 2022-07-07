ATCHISON, KAN. — Rachel Mitacek joined MGP Ingredients as a senior scientist supporting Ingredient Solutions R&D. She brings research experience in traditional meat and plant proteins, including work with novel plant protein ingredients used as dairy and meat substitutes.

“MGP welcomes Rachel’s broad background in protein, meat and food science,” said Tanya Jeradechachai, vice president of Ingredient Solutions R&D. “Her well-rounded research and practical skills perfectly complement our work in new food and ingredient innovations.”

Ms. Mitacek is studying for her PhD in food science at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Her research in the university’s Plant Protein Innovation Center includes protein extraction optimization, as well as structural and functional characterization for a variety of emerging plant protein ingredients.

She received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in food science from Oklahoma State University (OSU) in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Her principal research at OSU used a metabolomics approach to understand the impact of aging, packaging and antioxidants on meat color.

Ms. Mitacek is an active member of the Institute of Food Technologists. She was second-place winner in the IFT Protein Division Oral Research Competition in July 2021.