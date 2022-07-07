YAKIMA, WASH. — Kwik Lok Corp. named Howard Head as chief financial officer.

“Howard is a welcome addition to our team,” said Don Carrell, chief executive officer of Kwik Lok. “His combination of strong financial experience and business savvy along with a natural warmth and interest in people will help us continue to maintain our financial strength and grow our culture.”

Most recently, Mr. Head was vice president, operation finance, at Hollander Sleep Products in Boca Raton, Fla., where he created teams with a focus on people development. Before his work at Hollander, he was director, manufacturing controller, for Harley Davidson Motorcycle Co., and director of finance at CSM Bakery Supplies.

Mr. Head holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida A&M University and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.

“I am excited to join Kwik Lok’s leadership team to develop innovative solutions and grow the culture across teams globally,” Mr. Head said.