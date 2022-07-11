BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. has partnered with Crumbl Cookies to introduce the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts cookie. The new limited-time offering features a buttery cookie stuffed with strawberry filling, covered with white chocolate and finished with mini rainbow sprinkles and a mini strawberry Pop-Tart. The cookie will be available July 10-17 at more than 500 Crumbl Cookies stores in 45 states.

“Our Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts cookie is a Crumbl fan favorite, and we’re so excited to partner with Pop-Tarts on this go-around,” said Chelsea Currier, vice president of research and development at Crumbl. “We wanted to truly bring together the joy that is Pop-Tarts with the warm strawberry filling, but with our signature cookie style, which is soft in the center with a slightly crunchy edge. We wanted to highlight the icing that Pop-Tarts is known for, so we decided on a pool of melted white chips and a sprinkle of rainbow sugar. To fully bring the experience together we used the Pop-Tarts Mini to finish the cookie in style and really bring the experience home.”