PHILLIPSBURG, KAN. — Alison Rasmussen has been named director of food safety and regulatory at Amber Wave, a supplier of wheat protein set to come online in the summer of 2023.

Ms. Rasmussen has spent the past 14 years with Conagra Brands, Inc., most recently as food safety and quality audit manager. Earlier, she was quality manager (audit), senior quality specialist (audit) and senior product lifecycle management specialist. Prior to Conagra she was a quality assurance supervisor at Kerry Ingredients.

She received a bachelor’s degree in food science and technology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree in food safety at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.