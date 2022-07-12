PITTSBURGH — Sports nutrition company Ready is rolling out its line of protein bars in more than 4,400 Walmart locations nationwide. The protein bars gain national distribution after being in approximately 25% of Walmart stores for less than a year.

Ready Bars may be found in Walmart’s cereal and snack aisle, packed in 5-count boxes. Flavors include chocolate peanut butter, dark chocolate sea salt, dark chocolate coconut almond, vanilla swirl and chocolate chip. The bars are gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified and contain 15 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber.

“We’re excited that our Ready Bars resonated so quickly with Walmart shoppers and our sales performance earned the opportunity for full distribution,” said Pat Cavanaugh, founder and chief executive officer of Ready, which was founded in 2012. “We look forward to introducing our brand and bars to millions of Walmart shoppers looking for a healthier, better-for-you, science-based snack bar.”

In addition to protein and snack bars, Ready offers sports drinks, protein water, plant-based functional snacks and protein powder.