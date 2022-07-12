LOS ANGELES — Cult cookie brand Last Crumb has closed a $3 million funding seed round to support marketing and sales efforts. Dubbed “the Louis Vuitton of sweets,” the Los Angeles startup ships its gourmet offerings in limited quantities via weekly “drops” to consumers nationwide, who are required to join a waitlist for the opportunity to purchase a box.

Founded in 2020, Last Crumb offers a dozen core cookies, such as The Madonna, a peanut butter cookie, and What’s Up Doc, a carrot cookie with cream cheese frosting, alongside limited-edition releases. The brand said it has tested hundreds of recipes and scores of chocolates, flours, dried fruits, sea salts, vanillas and more to finetune the formulations.

“Last year we sold our first box of cookies and brought to life our vision of creating the first luxury cookie brand,” said Matthew Jung, chief executive officer. “We committed to quality and experience and found a deeply loyal and fast-growing customer base that believes in what we do. We’ve found an equally engaged group of investors who believe and share our vision and have the industry knowledge to take Last Crumb to new heights.”

The seed round was led by Electric Feel Ventures, with participation from existing investors and new investors Chetrit Ventures, David Grutman, Andrew Rosen, Seema Bansal and Sunny Chadha.