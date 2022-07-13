CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. has stopped selling Oreo Thins in the United Kingdom.

The company did not give a reason for the decision other than to say that it regularly reviews and refreshes its portfolio “to ensure we’re bringing the most relevant line-up of Oreo products to our customers’ shelves.”

“As part of this process, Oreo Thins are no longer available in the UK,” Mondelez said.

Mondelez said it will continue to sell Oreo Thins in the United States.

Mondelez introduced Oreo Thins in China, and later rolled the products out into the United States in the summer of 2015. At the time of the US launch, the company said the crisp and delicate texture of Oreo Thins “was specially designed for fans who love the taste of Oreo but are looking for a more sophisticated cookie.” Oreo Thins were introduced in the UK in late 2016.

In its first year in the US market, Oreo Thins generated more than $111 million in sales, according to IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm. Since then, the company has introduced additional flavors, including golden sandwich cookies, golden sandwich cookies with lemon-flavored crème, chocolate sandwich cookies with mint-flavored crème and chocolate sandwich cookies with latte-flavored crème. Last winter, Mondelez further expanded the Oreo Thins portfolio with Oreo Thins Extra Stuf, featuring crispy chocolate wafers with nearly double the crème sandwiched inside original Oreo Thins.