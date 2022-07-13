CHICAGO — McDonald’s Corp. has announced two key changes within its international markets leadership structure.

Jill McDonald will be returning to McDonald’s as executive vice president and president, International Operated Markets (IOM), effective Sept. 5. In her new role, Ms. McDonald will oversee the restaurant chain’s five largest wholly-owned international markets and its IOM business unit, which consists of the company’s remaining wholly-owned international markets.

Ms. McDonald has been chief executive officer of Costa Coffee since December 2019. Earlier, she was managing director of clothing and beauty at Marks & Spencer Group PLC and CEO of Halfords Group PLC. Ms. McDonald spent many years at McDonald’s, including time as chief marketing officer for the UK and Northern Europe, managing director of the UK and president of Northern Europe.

She began her career as a marketing trainee at Colgate Palmolive and later joined British Airways.

McDonald’s also announced that Jo Sempels will continue to lead the company’s International Developmental Licensed Markets (IDLM) as senior vice president and president, IDLM. Mr. Sempels’ responsibilities now include McDonald’s large, fast-growing China business, which previously was overseen by Ian Borden, president of International.

Mr. Sempels has been with McDonald’s for 30 years, first joining the company in 1992 as finance accountant for Belgium. During his tenure he has held a variety of finance and management positions.

“I am extremely proud of our international team's progress in driving our Accelerating the Arches strategy,” said Chris Kempczinski, chief executive officer of McDonald’s. “With Jill, Jo and their leaders in respective segments, we are well positioned to continue building on our success. I look forward to even greater growth across these markets through an enhanced customer and crew experience, and improved connectivity and collaboration between our market and global teams.”