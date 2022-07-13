ROBESONIA, PA. — Marcelo Morales has been promoted to senior project manager at Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a manufacturer of snack production systems.

Mr. Morales has been a project manager at RBS for more than eight years. Prior to RBS he held project management positions at various companies. He also has founded multiple companies in Ecuador, including a design/build construction company and a marketing and print production company.

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Marcelo,” said Shane Hanlon, director of project services at RBS. “He has been a valuable part of the RBS Project Services Group for more than eight years, successfully managing projects that cover our entire equipment portfolio. In this new role he will continue to lead by example, through his willingness to share experience and his commitment to both RBS and our customers.”