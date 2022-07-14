LONDON — Krispy Kreme UK Ltd., the UK-based business of Charlotte, NC-based Krispy Kreme, Inc., has named Jamie Dunning as president and managing director for the UK and Ireland, effective July 25. He will succeed Richard Cheshire, who is stepping down after 20 years at the company.

Mr. Dunning will join Krispy Kreme from Mars, Inc., where he has spent the past 11 years, most recently as president and managing director of the Mars Retail Group. He also has worked as vice president of sales for Mars UK and grocery sales director for Mars UK. Prior to Mars he spent more than 14 years at Cadbury Schweppes PLC.

“We are delighted to have been able to appoint Jamie to head up Krispy Kreme in the UK and Ireland,” said Josh Charlesworth, global president and chief operating officer at Krispy Kreme. “The work that his predecessor, Richard Cheshire, did to build the brand’s presence and reputation in the region was nothing short of extraordinary, and we wish to thank him for his two decades of service. In Jamie we have a worthy new UK head, and I am excited to see the fresh perspective and wealth of knowledge that he will provide us with as we enter this thrilling new phase of our presence in one of our most valued markets.”

Krispy Kreme entered the UK in 2003. Today, the company operates 133 shops in the UK and Ireland and has a presence in more than 1,500 other points of access thanks to partnerships with such retailers as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.