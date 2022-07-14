This year’s Pack Expo will offer more features than ever to help attendees meet the challenges the packaging and processing industries are facing. The expo will be held Oct. 23-26 in McCormick Place, Chicago.

The Pack to the Future Stage features sessions on the newest advancements in cannabis packaging, wireless factory automation, smart packaging, artificial intelligence and more. The stage is part of the new Pack to the Future Interactive Exhibit, which celebrates the role and evolution of packaging and processing throughout history with equipment, materials and photographs spanning 250 years.

The popular Processing Zone is returning as well, offering the widest variety of food and beverage processing equipment.

“In today’s manufacturing environment, processing and packaging are integrated systems, making it critical to bring solutions under one roof,” explained Laura Thompson, vice president of trade shows for PMMI. “Start your search for front-of-the-line solutions such as homogenizing, heat treating, forming/sizing and coating in the Processing Zone.”

The zone also includes the new Processing Innovation Stage, which allows attendees to take a break from the show floor and learn of the latest processing breakthroughs in food and drink. And at the Industry Speaks Stage, experts will address hot-button topics like sustainability, remote access, supply chain solutions and augmented reality.

The show saw a record-breaking 2,000 exhibitors participate in 2019, and it expects just as many exhibitors this year, as well as more than 40,000 attendees.

Many of those attendees will be looking to upgrade or automate their production amid widespread labor shortages, and Pack Expo’s new Pack Match will provide them with personalized, one-on-one guidance to find the best solutions. Designed for both emerging brands and well-established ones, Pack Match consultations will match attendees with the best suppliers for their individual needs. Pack Match launches closer to the show, but attendees can state their interest when registering and will be notified when the program opens. Once it does, attendees complete a form on the show’s website to sign up for the 30-minute virtual consultations, indicating their challenges to ensure they’re matched with the right expert.

Pack Expo is debuting a new logistics pavilion as well. Amid the current supply chain crisis, the pavilion will inform attendees about this crucial part of the product journey.

“With the boom in e-commerce, the Logistics Pavilion will be the place to find targeted solutions related to the supply chain, including warehousing, fulfillment, distribution logistics services and transportation providers,” Ms. Thompson said.

And on the entertainment side, legendary rock band Styx will take the stage at Pack Expo’s annual benefit concert Pack Gives Back.

All show details, including a list of exhibitors and events, as well as registration and hotel booking, can be found at www.packexpointernational.com.