URBANA, OHIO — Bundy Baking Solutions recently announced a new sales leadership team for American Pan in Europe, part of a restructuring of the team “to better serve our customers across Europe and continue to provide full lifecycle solutions that are tailored to our customers’ needs.”

Jesper Albertsen has been named vice president of sales for American Pan Europe. Mr. Albertsen has been with American Pan for more than two years, most recently as European sales director. Prior to American Pan he was with AURA Energi. Earlier, he was group project manager at Kohberg Bakery Group A/S. He also has worked as corporate project manager at Lantmännen Unibake, senior project manager at Tulip Food Co. and project manager at Amcor Flexibles Raackmann.

Helen Dooley has been promoted to director of inside sales for American Pan Europe. She most recently was sales director for the UK and Ireland, and earlier was a general manager — head of customer services at American Pan UK.

Dario De Prato has been named director of sales for American Pan Southern Europe. Mr. De Prato most recently was sales director for South Europe. Prior to joining American Pan in November 2019 he was a key account sales manager at Praxair. Earlier, he was a sales manager at Atusa Empresarial, industrial sales manager at Mappy Italia SpA and technical sales at Trelleborg.

Steve Eaton has been named director of sales for American Pan UK and Ireland. Mr. Eaton has been with American Pan for more than 12 years, most recently as UK sales manager since September 2014. He also has spent time as a business development manager. Prior to American Pan he was a general factory manager for Cleanbake. He also has worked as an operations support manager for East Balt, a procurement and supply chain manager for Premier Foods, and a shift manager for Golden West Foods.

“Each of these individuals has proven their commitment to the Bundy Baking Solutions mission of being the most trusted supplier of essential equipment, bakeware, coatings, and services to bakers around the world,” said Jason Bowman, president of American Pan Europe and MENA. “Their deep product expertise and vast experience serving our customers will be invaluable to growing our brand in Europe.”