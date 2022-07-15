CHICAGO – OFI, a business of Olam International, launched 100% segregated organic cocoa powder at IFT FIRST, the Institute of Food Technologists’ meeting and expo held July 10-13 in Chicago. The deZaan Master 01 (011DQ) cocoa powder is farmed, sourced and processed through a fully segregated supply chain to ensure its organic credentials.

The cocoa powder may be used across many application categories, including those for dairy, confectionery and baked foods. OFI at its IFT booth sampled gluten-free double chocolate chip cookies containing deZaan Master 01 cocoa powder.