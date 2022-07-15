WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 8.5¢ per lb in June, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, increased 1¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 169.1¢, up 8.5¢ per lb from May and up 18.1¢ from June 2021.

At 223¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 1¢ per lb from May and up 20.4¢ per lb from June 2021.

The national average price of family flour in June was 49.8¢, up 4.2¢ from May and up 14.2¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in June was 131.6¢ per lb, up 2.5¢ from May and up 24.3¢ from June 2021. Chocolate chip cookies were 456.7¢ per lb, up 6.2¢ from May and up 49.9¢ from June 2021.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in June was 92.4¢, up 1.5¢ from May and up 14.6¢ from June 2021.