|
WASHINGTON — The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents related to the baking industry from Jan. 4, to Feb. 1, 2022.
|
WASHINGTON — The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents related to the baking industry from Jan. 4, to Feb. 1, 2022.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe
Jul
2022
Expanded flavor and accessibility highlight savory snack launches this season.
Future lines may handle heat-treatment system, textured plant protein.