With a growing snack line that includes granola bars and graham cracker bites, Park City, Utah-based Kodiak Cakes recently expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Thin and Crispy cookies. The baked good — available in Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Walnut and Oatmeal Raisin flavors — is made with 100% whole grains. Each variety contains 5 grams of protein per serving.

“Kodiak Thin and Crispy cookies are a better-for-you alternative to your typical dessert treat,” said Brandon Porras, vice president of marketing, Kodiak Cakes. “These cookies sit in an interesting spot in the category. There are super high protein cookies that in our opinion do not have the greatest taste, and then there are white flour/no added benefit cookies that people love the taste of but feel awful about eating. We really tried to add just the right level of nutrients to feel a little better about that cookie while not sacrificing taste at all.”

The cookies are a natural extension of Kodiak’s snack brand, which includes a half dozen chewy and crunchy granola bar varieties and three flavors of graham cracker bites. The company also produces numerous baking mixes for protein balls, muffins and cakes.

“Kodiak is constantly working on multiple category innovations at a time in the breakfast and snacking space,” Mr. Porras explained. “We already have products in the cookie/cracker aisle with our Bear Bite snacks, and our buyers were looking for us to expand our offerings. Kodiak Thin and Crispy cookies were a natural next step for the brand as we focus on expanding the company’s signature recipes into the dessert category. Thin and Crispy complements Kodiak’s existing products by continuing to make it easier for consumers to access better-for-you alternatives.”

The Thin and Crispy cookies reflect the company’s push to produce snack products that promote a healthy diet.

“In the past decade, consumers have really started to read nutrition labels and focus on what ingredients they’re putting in their bodies,” Mr. Porras said. “Whole grains and high proteins are the basis of a healthy diet. Consumers are realizing that when they make even small changes, there is a direct correlation to how they feel. Kodiak Thin and Crispy cookies meet that demand by offering better-for-you but still delicious options in the snack aisle.”

A portion of the company’s profits goes toward Kodiak’s conservation efforts. For example, the company recently sponsored a trail race that raised $10,000 to help preserve Utah’s Bonanza Flat, a 1,350-acre area of undeveloped backcountry in the Wasatch Mountains.

“At Kodiak, our connection to the wild runs deep,” Mr. Porras said. “We want to do our part to preserve our playground, maintain vibrant ecosystems and keep it wild for future generations.”

A 6.3-oz bag of Kodiak Thin and Crispy cookies is available on the company’s website, www.kodiakcakes.com, and can be purchased at Kroger and Stop & Shop stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99.