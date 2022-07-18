CHICAGO – Royal DSM NV promoted its new CanolaPro ingredient at IFT FIRST, the Institute of Food Technologists’ meeting and exposition held July 10-13 in Chicago, and should begin producing the plant-based protein in the fall, said Martin Mei, global head of health benefits and solutions, food and beverage for DSM, Delft, The Netherlands.

Companies currently may sign a material transfer agreement to test CanolaPro, which is sourced from non-GMO canola rapeseed that is left over from canola seed processing, Mr. Mei said. It contains amino acids and delivers a clean taste with good texture and a smooth mouthfeel, according to DSM. Potential applications include burger alternatives, dairy alternatives, protein shakes, bread, sauces, juices and smoothies.

Royal DSM and the Avril Group in 2020 formed a joint venture to produce canola proteins for the global food industry with DSM owning 75% and Avril the other 25%. A manufacturing facility in France will produce CanolaPro.