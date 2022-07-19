MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Allyson Borozan has joined Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods as senior vice president of marketing. In her new role, Ms. Borozan will be responsible for helping elevate the brand worldwide and optimizing business strategy within the employee-owned company’s marketing, new product development, and customer engagement departments.

Ms. Borozan has 20 years of marketing experience, including the past 12 years at Kellogg Co. She most recently was senior director of salty snacks innovation strategy and marketing at Kellogg and earlier was director of cracker and on-the-go innovation strategy and marketing. She also worked as an associate director and senior brand manager of global strategy and innovation.

Prior to Kellogg she was a global account director at YourEncore and brand and innovation marketing manager at Alberto Culver.

“We are thrilled to welcome Allyson as our new senior vice president of marketing and to add her as part of the executive leadership team,” said Trey Winthrop, chief executive officer of Bob’s Red Mill. “Her consumer packaged goods experience and enthusiastic approach to innovative marketing, along with her deep respect for the brand and our employee-owned culture, makes her the perfect person for this role.”