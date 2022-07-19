CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is transforming iconic ice cream truck treats into a new line of donuts this summer. Three all-new treats inspired by products from Good Humor and Popsicle now are available for a limited time at participating shops across the United States.

The new products include:

• Popsicle Firecracker inspired donut — An Original Glazed donut with icing inspired by Popsicle Firecracker, dipped in blue raspberry sugar, then topped with dollops of flavored Kreme inspired by Popsicle Firecracker.

• Vanilla King Cone inspired donut — A donut filled with vanilla custard Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a blend of sugar cone pieces and chopped peanuts with a drizzle of chocolate icing.

• Creamsicle inspired donut — A donut filled with vanilla custard Kreme, with icing inspired by Creamsicle and topped with a drizzle of white icing and mini sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme also is introducing the Creamsicle Inspired Chiller, a Creamsicle-inspired frozen beverage made with a creamy frappe base and orange flavoring.

“Should a donut really taste like a Creamsicle? Yes. Yes it should,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “And we didn’t stop there as we donutized some of America’s favorite frozen treats this summer.”