WASHINGTON — Sebastian Loonen has joined the American Bakers Association as government relations manager. In his new role Mr. Loonen will execute ABA’s advocacy goals, covering issues related to nutrition, trade and agricultural policy. He also will work to forge partnerships between policymakers and ABA members and will seek to drive member engagement while researching and monitoring legislative and regulatory developments that will affect the baking industry.

Mr. Loonen most recently was policy and advocacy intern at the American Frozen Food Institute.

He received a bachelor’s degree in cellular and molecular biology at the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in public health from Cornell University.