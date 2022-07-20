BATESVILLE, IND. — Hillenbrand, Inc., a global industrial company, announced that it has signed a binding offer to acquire Linxis Group from Iberis International, an affiliate of IK Partners, and additional sellers for an enterprise value of approximately €572 million (US$583 million).

The parties expect to enter into a definitive purchase agreement, with closing expected to occur before calendar year end, subject to regulatory approvals.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Nantes, France, Linxis Group is a leading global supplier of industrial processing equipment and automation solutions for the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

The group consists of six major brands — VMI, Diosna, Shaffer, Shick Esteve, Unifiller and Bakon — that provide mixing, ingredient automation and portioning solutions for baking, snack, food and other high-growth markets.

Operating various design and assembly facilities in Europe and North America, Linxis Group and its more than 1,100 employees serve thousands of customers across 100 countries.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Linxis Group, noted the company has grown significantly since IK acquired Linxis from Equistone in October 2017. The company has made several add-on acquisitions, including Unifiller in 2018 and Laramore, Bakon and Shaffer in 2021.

“The additional financial firepower and market expertise brought by the IK team has allowed us to pursue a number of inorganic growth opportunities and expand the business on a global scale,” Mr. Cook said. “We look forward to continuing our growth trajectory in partnership with Hillenbrand.”

Kim Ryan, president and CEO of Hillenbrand, said Linxis will further strengthen and accelerate Hillenbrand’s position in the food industry and enhance its technical capabilities of its products and service offerings.

“By leveraging the combined capabilities of our Coperion brand and the Linxis brands, we will be able to offer more comprehensive processing solutions, creating significant value for our customers,” Ms. Ryan added.

Hillenbrand has approximately 10,000 employees and operates in more than 40 countries.