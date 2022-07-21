VENTURA, CALIF. – FreshRealm, a manufacturer and marketer of fresh meals sold at retail and direct-to-consumer nationwide, has closed on a $200 million funding round. The money will be used to expand the company's reach and support innovation, according to the company.

“We’ve built the most sophisticated platform for fresh meals nationwide in partnership with retailers that represent about 10,000 retail locations across the country and over a million DTC consumers over the last year,” said Michael Lippold, founder and chief executive officer. “As the retail fresh meals category continues to demonstrate compelling growth, this funding will allow FreshRealm to bolster our existing end-to-end platform that supports elevated private label and branded meal assortments and fresh meals destinations.”

Specifically, the funding will be used to expand manufacturing facilities around the country, expand into the club and convenience retail channels, improve operational efficiencies and strengthen the company’s supply chain.

The company did not identify the investors behind the fund raise. In 2021, FreshRealm raised $32 million to support capacity expansion and innovation.