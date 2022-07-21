REGINA, SASK. — Cargill on July 19 broke ground to mark the start of construction on its new $350 million canola processing plant in Regina, Sask.

The new facility will have an annual production capacity of 1 million tonnes and will support the growing global demand for canola products.

The new Regina facility will be Cargill’s second canola processing facility in Saskatchewan and third in Western Canada.

Cargill, which first announced plans to build the facility in April, anticipates the project to be completed by 2024.

“We’re excited to be building a new state-of-the art canola processing facility in Regina,” said Jeff Vassart, president, Cargill Canada. “We see strong potential in the growth and competitiveness of the canola processing industry and look forward to helping farmers across Saskatchewan access the increasing market demand.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who was at the groundbreaking ceremony, added, “Our government is grateful for Cargill’s investment in Saskatchewan and further supporting sustainable supply chains around the world. The investment will enhance our agricultural sector profile by bringing welcomed jobs and increased value-added production, and bolster Saskatchewan’s position of becoming a global canola crush powerhouse.”

Cargill Canada is headquartered in Winnipeg, Man., and employs more than 8,000 people across Canada. Its business interests in Canada include the processing of beef, poultry and oilseed, and the manufacturing of livestock feed. It also is involved in crop input product retailing, as well as grain handling, milling, salt distribution and merchandising.