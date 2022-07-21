RENNES, FRANCE — Groupe Le Duff and its subsidiary Bridor have acquired Bridgeport, Conn.-based Lecoq Cuisine Corp., a manufacturer of specialty Viennese and French-style pastries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to Groupe Le Duff, the acquisition of Lecoq Cuisine is expected to support the global growth of Bridor and strengthen its current production capacities in Canada and the United States. Groupe Le Duff previously has invested more than €200 million in North American production sites.

Lecoq Cuisine was founded in 1991 in Port Chester, NY, by pastry chef/baker Eric Lecoq, whose mission was to create a “proof and bake” as well as a “ready to bake” croissant for the commercial marketplace. The company expanded into a 7,500-square-foot facility in Stamford, Conn., in 1997, and in November 2004 moved its headquarters and production operations into its current facility in Bridgeport. Lecoq Cuisine manufactures and markets more than 150 varieties of products, in particular viennoiseries (its popular croissants — sweet and savory; Danish — with a wide range of cream cheese and fruits; cinnamon rolls; puff pastries; and brioches).

While it primarily serves the US market, Lecoq Cuisine also exports to Canada and the Caribbean. The company employs 250 and in 2022 has generated $60 million in revenue.

“Having followed Eric Lecoq’s exemplary career with great interest for several years, I am especially proud of this acquisition,” said Louis Le Duff, founder and chairman of Le Duff Group and Bridor. “The Group’s international history is closely linked to America, which is my second home.”

Founded in 1976 by Mr. Le Duff, Le Duff Group operates in the bakery-pastry, cafe bakery and pizza-pasta sectors. The company is present in more than 100 countries and on 5 continents.

“Our intense focus on excellence and innovation is matched only by Le Duff’s reputation and track record for producing high-quality products and exceptional customer service throughout its almost 50-year history,” said Mr. Lecoq, founder and chief executive officer of Lecoq Cuisine. “I am honored to join with Le Duff’s founder, the pioneer Louis Le Duff, and his team in exploring our next phase of growth. Together, we will be a powerhouse in every market in which we will operate.”

Lisbeth R. Barron and the team at Barron International Group, LLC acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Lecoq Cuisine on the transaction.