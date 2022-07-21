LUDWIGSHAFEN, GERMANY – Ingredient supplier BASF is restructuring and creating a Nutrition Ingredients business unit that will include its human nutrition and animal nutrition businesses. The new unit will focus on opportunities for its vitamin and carotenoid ingredients, and expanding its business in feed enzymes, according to the company.

The Nutrition Ingredients unit will be based on Germany and led by Julia Raquet, senior vice president.

“We have a leading position as a strong partner in nutrition, flavor, fragrance and pharma markets,” said Anup Kothari, president of Nutrition and Health for BASF. “We need to evolve by tailoring our business portfolio with growth investments into our core value chains, technology and R&D capabilities to meet sustainability needs and address the challenges of climate change.”

The company also is considering strategic options for its food and health performance ingredient portfolio. BASF said the business has limited portfolio synergies and it is seeking to identify suitable opportunities for the business. Ingredients produced by the food performance group include emulsifiers for baked foods and whipping agents.