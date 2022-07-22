BERKELEY, CALIF. – Upcycled Food Inc., doing business as ReGrained, and Kerry have partnered to develop an upcycled protein crisp designed to add texture and nutrition to food products. Upcycled foods are made from ingredients that otherwise would have ended up in a food waste destination, according to Upcycled Food. ReGrained SuperGrain+ ingredients from Upcycled Food are made from brewer’s “spent” grain (BSG).

The plant-based crisp, made in the United States, is 40% protein and 16% fiber. It is suitable for vegetarian, vegan and kosher applications. Crisps are used to add nutrition to snacks like bars, cereals, clusters and crunchy mixes, according to Upcycled Food. The two companies plan to work on other projects pairing Upcycled Food’s expertise in upcycling with Kerry’s formulation, application and category expertise.

“Value-added ingredient applications like our new crisp offer a platform for finished product innovation, thus enabling more partners to have a bigger impact,” said Dan Kurzrock, founder and chief executive officer of Berkeley-based Upcycled Food. “Collaborating with Kerry exponentially amplifies our mission to better align the food we eat with the planet we love.”

John Kaufmann, senior director of business development with Kerry, which has a US office in Beloit, Wis., said, “Innovating new upcycled ingredient solutions with Upcycled Food Inc.’s leadership enables us to develop exciting new food items that live up to this vision and move us towards our goal of reaching over 2 billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030.”