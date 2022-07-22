CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread has announced an expansion of their retail channels into the Cleveland market. The company offers a number of potato bread products, including Martin’s sandwich potato rolls and Martin’s long (hot dog) potato rolls, as well as a variety of other potato breads and rolls.

“We are thrilled to be kicking things off in the Cleveland market,” said Tom Sullivan, regional sales manager for Martin’s. “Our team is focused on providing the best product with the best possible service for our stores and customers. We are looking forward to serving additional retail chains, foodservice venues and restaurants in the near future.”

The family-owned company manufactures its bread using non-GMO ingredients and no artificial colors or sweeteners. Headquartered in Chambersburg, Pa., the company has a secondary manufacturing site in Valdosta, Ga.