KANSAS CITY — James Lynch, longtime president of D. Thomas + Associates, a provider of packaging solutions for the food industry, died on July 21 at his home in Kansas City. He was 76 years old.

Born in Lima, Ohio, in 1945, Mr. Lynch attended the University of Notre Dame where he was the starting middle linebacker, consensus first team All-American and sole captain of the 1966 Fighting Irish national championship football team. He graduated from Notre Dame in 1967.

Mr. Lynch was a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs for 11 years. He played the 1969 American Football League All-Star game and was a member of the 1970 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl team.

After retiring from the National Football League, Mr. Lynch embarked on a lengthy career in the baking industry. In 1974, Mr. Lynch was named president of newly formed D. Thomas + Associates by founder Daniel T. Hogerty, II. He and Mr. Hogerty, together, led the company until December 2019, when they both retired. The pair was succeeded by Brad Burris and Mike Monea, managing partners of D. Thomas + Associates.

During his 45-year tenure at D. Thomas + Associates, Mr. Lynch was president of the Allied Trades of the Baking Industry, a member of the Young Bakers Association, and member of the American Bakers Association.

Mr. Lynch had been an active member in his alumni and civic communities as well. He was president of the Notre Dame University Monogram Club, chairman of the Visitation Parish Campaign, and a member of the Christmas in October Kansas City board of directors.

Survivors include his wife, Georgia; two daughters, Megan (Brian) Webber of Los Angeles, and Kara (Doug) Ciocca of Leawood, Kan.; a son, Jake (Betsy) of Kansas City; and nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Grace Angel and his brother Rodney.

A memorial service will be held July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Visitation Church, 5141 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64112, with funeral services set for July 30 at 10 a.m., also at Visitation. The Mass will be live streamed at mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.